Farmers protest: Two Haryana Police personnel died, 30 injured during 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Farmers protest: The Haryana Police have sad that at least two police personnel have died and over 30 cops have been injured in Ambala during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march organised by several farmer unions.

In a press release, the Ambala Police mentioned that farmers have made persistent efforts to dismantle the barriers at Shambhu border that were erected by the police. It also reported incidents of stone-pelting at officials, destruction of public and government properties, and disruption of peace and order.

Cops who died during farmers protest

Heera Lal, GRP, Haryana Police SI Kaushal, Haryana Police

The police, in its statement, said that the clashes have resulted in injuries of as many as 30 officers. One among them suffered brain haemorrhage, while two others lost their lives. The press release also added that the role of social media platforms such as- WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and Instagram played in spreading provocative content by farmers.

According to eyewitnesses, the protestors came with full planning along with stones, swords and other sharp objects. The protestors also covered their faces with masks while agitating on roads.

Haryana Police withdraws NSA

The Haryana Police said it is withdrawing its earlier decision to invoke provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against some farmer leaders who are a part of the ongoing farmers' agitation. In a related development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans and did not hike taxes as he presented a Rs 1.89-lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 financial year.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

The Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

A few protesters threw stones at police personnel when farmers from Kheri Chopta village near Hisar in Haryana were stopped from going to Khanauri where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their march was halted by the security forces. A clash between police personnel and farmers ensued, forcing Haryana security personnel to fire tear gas shells.

Some police personnel and farmers were injured in the clash, officials said, adding some farmers have been detained. Bharatiya Kisan Union's Hisar unit president Golu Data alleged that besides using tear gas, the police also resorted to lathi-charge and turned on a water cannon against the farmers. He criticised the state government for the police action.

Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in 7 districts

The Haryana government has further extended the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by a day till Saturday in the wake of the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. Mobile internet and bulk SMS services were first suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and the suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20 and 21.

In the order issued on Friday (February 23), Additional Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad said, "After assessment of the current prevailing law and order situation in the state, the conditions are still critical and tense in the district Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa."

"There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in these districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," he said.

The order was issued under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017. The suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc., provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa has been extended till February 24 (2359 hours), the order stated.

Prasad said the order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in jurisdictions of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, including Dabwali, districts in Haryana.

Delhi Chalo march

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauli border points of the state's border with Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by security personnel. The farmers will continue to stay put at the two border points till February 29, when the next course of action will be decided, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had said on Friday.

Farmer leaders had put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold till February 29 after a protester was killed and several police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri border.

