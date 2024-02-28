Farmers agitation: Congress' Ashok Chandna holds protest in Rajasthan's Bundi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Congress' Ashok Chandna holds protest in Rajasthan's Bundi

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ashok Chandna staged a protest against the government over the MSP issue in Bundi on Wednesday. Several videos of the protest have gone viral on social media. In the videos, police can be seen using water cannon to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, the police detained several protestors later.

Internet suspended in Haryana

Earlier, the government of Harayana imposed a ban on internet services and bulk SMS in Ambala Sadar, Panjokhra and Naggal regions of Ambala from February 28 to February 29 even as the farmers continue to protest at the borders. Recently, mobile internet services were restored on Sunday (February 25).

It shall remain in force from February 28 (00.01 hrs) to February 29 (23:59 hrs), according to the order. The decision was taken following a request received from the Ambala deputy commissioner on February 26 in view of the farmers' protest.

"Whereas there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Ambala on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," according to the order.

'Delhi Chalo' agitation

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver. Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of the state's border with Haryana.

