Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Integrated Survelliance and firepower training conducted in high altitude artillery ranges in eastern theatre

Integrated Survelliance and firepower training conducted in high altitude artillery ranges in eastern theatre

Exercise 'Buland Bharat' involved the synergised application of surveillance and firepower capabilities of the Artillery and the Infantry in close coordination with Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : India TV News Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: May 03, 2023 16:42 IST
The exercise validated plans for bringing down integrated
Image Source : INDIA TV The exercise validated plans for bringing down integrated firepower

A divisional-level integrated training codenamed exercise Buland Bharat was conducted in the recently operationalised longest High Altitude Artillery Ranges of Eastern Theatre.

Exercise 'Buland Bharat' involved the synergised application of surveillance and firepower capabilities of the Artillery and the Infantry in close coordination with Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh. India Tv - It is a month-long training exercise

Image Source : INDIA TVIt is a month-long training exercise

The exercise validated plans for bringing down integrated firepower by orchestrating synchronised firing by artillery guns and fire support components of Infantry, aimed toward the destruction of designated targets.India Tv - Exercise 'Buland Bharat' involved the synergised application of surveillance and firepower capabilities

Image Source : INDIA TVExercise 'Buland Bharat' involved the synergised application of surveillance and firepower capabilities
India Tv - There is a close coordination with Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.
Image Source : INDIA TVThere is a close coordination with Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The month-long training culminated in the test exercise in which troops and equipment were tested in simulated war conditions in high altitude area and extreme weather conditions during which synergised surveillance and firepower from Infantry and Artillery radars, weapon systems and direction of fire from the air were practised. Uninterrupted communication on multiple media was also tested at long distances.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News