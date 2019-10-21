Massive fire breaks out in Indore's five-star Golden hotel, several feared trapped

A massive fire broke out at five-star Golden Gate Hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday morning. A rescue team and fire tenders are present at the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation. The five-story hotel is located in the corporate area of Indore's Vijay Nagar.

According to reports, several people are believed to be trapped inside the building. Efforts are being made to douse the fire that has engulfed the entire five-storey building of the hotel.

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Indore. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gzdsJuQo9J — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

No casualty has been reported so far, property worth lakhs is said to have been destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a major fire broke out in a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. While no casualties were reported, there was extensive damage to property. Fire tenders at the spot.

ALSO READ: 1 child killed, 4 injured as fire breaks out at Hyderabad hospital