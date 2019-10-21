Monday, October 21, 2019
     
Massive fire breaks out in Indore's five-star Golden hotel, several feared trapped

A massive fire broke out at five-star Golden Gate Hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday morning. A rescue team and fire tenders are present at the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation. The five-story hotel is located in the corporate area of Indore's Vijay Nagar.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2019 11:00 IST

A massive fire broke out at five-star Golden Gate Hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday morning. A rescue team and fire tenders are present at the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation. The five-story hotel is located in the corporate area of Indore's Vijay Nagar. 

According to reports, several people are believed to be trapped inside the building. Efforts are being made to douse the fire that has engulfed the entire five-storey building of the hotel.

No casualty has been reported so far, property worth lakhs is said to have been destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a major fire broke out in a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. While no casualties were reported, there was extensive damage to property. Fire tenders at the spot.

