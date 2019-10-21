1 child killed, 4 injured as fire breaks out at Hyderabad hospital

Monday, October 21, 2019
     
One child dead, four others injured after a massive fire broke out at Hyderabad's children hospital in LB Nagar. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in Shine children hospital ICU.

New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2019 10:35 IST
One child dead, four others injured after a massive fire broke out at Hyderabad's children hospital in LB Nagar ​in Telangana. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the ICU of Shine Children hospital.

According to reports, the ICU unit of the hospital caught fire due to short circuit, killing a nine-month-old girl admitted there, while four others were injured. The condition of the two of the injured is stated to be critical.

A total of 42 children were admitted to the hospital at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for further treatment. Fire crews rushed to the spot and douse the fire by breaking the glass windows after receiving information about the incident. However, the parents of the children staged a protest in front of the hospital due to which tension prevailed in the hospital premises.

Police brought the situation under control by deploying their personnel in large numbers.

 

