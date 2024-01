Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC IndiGo hits headlines after an assault of pilot on flight

IndiGo on Monday said a passenger who hit a pilot on a flight handed over to the enforcement agencies and a process began to put him on a ‘no-fly list’.

Earlier, a passenger on an IndiGo flight was arrested after he assaulted a pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport.