Monday, February 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. IndiGo pilot suspended for 3 months for threatening wheelchair-bound senior citizen

IndiGo pilot suspended for 3 months for threatening wheelchair-bound senior citizen

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday suspended an IndiGo captain for three months for allegedly intimidating and threatening a wheelchair-bound senior citizen in a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on January 13, an official said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2020 18:30 IST
IndiGo pilot suspended for 3 months for threatening
Image Source : PTI

IndiGo pilot suspended for 3 months for threatening wheelchair-bound senior citizen

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday suspended an IndiGo captain for three months for allegedly intimidating and threatening a wheelchair-bound senior citizen in a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on January 13, an official said. 

During the investigation, it was found that the pilot-in-command "insisted" on an apology letter from the passengers -- the senior citizen and her daughter -- which further delayed the matter, detaining them for approximately 75 minutes after the deboarding began at the Bengaluru airport.

"It was established that the pilot-in-command's attitude towards the wheelchair-bound senior citizen passenger was intimidating, threatening and lacked compassion. The DGCA has suspended his license for a period of three months," the official added. 

ALSO READ | IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai flight receives hoax bomb threat

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Indigo cancels flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News