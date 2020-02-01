Image Source : FILE Coronavirus outbreak: Indigo cancels flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route

Indigo airlines on Saturday issued a statement that it will suspend flights on the Kolkata-Guangzhou route. The flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route from February 06 until February 25, and Guangzhou-Kolkata route from February 07 until February 26, 2020, will be canceled.

The statement said: "In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of Coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 06 until February 25, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 07 until February 26, 2020. These are purely temporary and precautionary measures.

"We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers," it added.

Earlier this week, Indigo had suspended the flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 01, 2020 until February 20, 2020. The air carrier also suspended its Bengaluru- Hong Kong flight effective from February 01, 2020.

Meanwhile, global reports said the cases of illness due to the virus have mounted to 6,000. The virus is also showing signs of spreading overseas with people who haven't visited China falling ill in countries such as Japan, Vietnam, and Germany.

