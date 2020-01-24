Image Source : PTI/FILE IndiGo to start daily flights on Delhi-Bangkok route from Mar 29

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday said it will start daily flights on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 29, making Thailand's capital city the 14th international destination in its network to be connected with New Delhi. Currently, IndiGo has daily flights to Bangkok from five Indian cities - Kolkata, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Mumbai and Chennai. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, "The ease and cost-efficiency of travelling to Thailand for an international vacation from India will be the growth driver for the route.