IndiGo to start daily flights on Delhi-Bangkok route from Mar 29

Friday, January 24, 2020
     
Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday said it will start daily flights on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 29, making Thailand's capital city the 14th international destination in its network to be connected with New Delhi. 

New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2020 19:32 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday said it will start daily flights on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 29, making Thailand's capital city the 14th international destination in its network to be connected with New Delhi. Currently, IndiGo has daily flights to Bangkok from five Indian cities - Kolkata, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Mumbai and Chennai. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, "The ease and cost-efficiency of travelling to Thailand for an international vacation from India will be the growth driver for the route.
 
"Our new route will complement the Thai government's proactive measures to promote Bangkok as a leisure destination.” 
 
 

