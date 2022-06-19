Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Guwahati airport due to suspected bird hit after take off

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights All passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi

The aircraft had taken off from the Guwahati airport

The aircraft was being inspected thoroughly after a suspected bird hit

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6E 6394) from Guwahati returned to Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird hit after the takeoff, the airline informed on Sunday.

All passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi. The Aircraft being inspected, IndiGo said.

Earlier in the day, it was a close shave for 185 passengers on board a Delhi-bound aircraft of SpiceJet airlines as the plane caught fire soon after taking off from the Patna airport and made an emergency landing minutes later, officials said.

This is for the second time in over a month that a SpiceJet aircraft turned back within minutes of take off. On May 3, a SpiceJet Boeing 737-8 Max plane returned to Chennai minutes after taking off for West Bengal’s Durgapur.

In Sunday’s incident, the SpiceJet aircraft took off from Patna airport shortly after noon and local administration began receiving calls soon afterwards that it has caught fire, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

"Many people, mostly residents of the nearby Phulwari Sharif locality, began making frantic calls upon watching flames from the plane. Thankfully, all 185 occupants are safe," Singh told reporters at the airport.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Sunday started the regular operation of its new flight in the Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector. The daily flight leaves Mumbai at 8.50 AM and reaches Mangaluru at 10.20 AM. Then, the flight leaves Mangaluru at 11 AM to reach Mumbai at 12.40 PM. IndiGo is using Airbus A320 for the new service, a release from the airline said.

ALSO READ | Patna SpiceJet flight: Video shows sparks coming out of engine as plane was mid-air | WATCH

ALSO READ | Patna SpiceJet flight: Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing after engine catches fire mid-air

Latest India News