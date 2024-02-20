Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight faces turbulent weather, leaves passengers terrified | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @KASHUR_TAMADUN/X Passengers hold on to their seats while Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight faces turbulence.

A Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight faced severe turbulence after extreme weather conditions leaving passengers onboard in a harrowed condition. The incident took place on Monday i.e. February 19. The flight later landed safely in Srinagar, the airline informed in a statement.

A video of the incident shows passengers holding on to their seats for dear life. The flight had taken off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:25 pm but faced turbulence en route due to heavy rainfall.

The airlines said in a statement, "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route." The official statement further noted, "The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather."

Meanwhile, Kashmir has been receiving fresh snowfall in the last few days. Traffic on the Manali-Leh Highway and Aut-Luhri National Highway has come to a standstill following a fresh spell of heavy snowfall in the region.

