Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight faces turbulent weather, leaves passengers terrified | VIDEO

Traffic on the Manali-Leh Highway and Aut-Luhri National Highway came to a standstill following a fresh spell of heavy snowfall in the region while Delhi witnessed light rainfall.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2024 11:36 IST
Passengers hold on to their seats while Srinagar-bound
Image Source : @KASHUR_TAMADUN/X Passengers hold on to their seats while Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight faces turbulence.

A Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight faced severe turbulence after extreme weather conditions leaving passengers onboard in a harrowed condition. The incident took place on Monday i.e. February 19. The flight later landed safely in Srinagar, the airline informed in a statement.

A video of the incident shows passengers holding on to their seats for dear life. The flight had taken off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:25 pm but faced turbulence en route due to heavy rainfall. 

The airlines said in a statement, "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route." The official statement further noted, "The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather."

Meanwhile, Kashmir has been receiving fresh snowfall in the last few days. Traffic on the Manali-Leh Highway and Aut-Luhri National Highway has come to a standstill following a fresh spell of heavy snowfall in the region.

 ALSO READ | Rains in Delhi-NCR bring temperature down, more shower expected

ASLO READ | Fresh snowfall blankets upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir | WATCH

