Rains in Delhi-NCR bring temperature down, more shower expected

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rains in Delhi

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday woke up to light rainfall with the minimum temperature settling at around 14 degrees Celsius. The national capital witnessed a cloudy sky and light rain showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The rains started in the wee hours around 2.30 am on Tuesday with the city recording a significant drop in the maximum temperature.

Earlier, IMD on Sunday issued an alert for rain and thunderstorms in the Delhi-NCR area. The weather department forecasted the capital regions were likely to receive fresh showers from February 19 to February 21.

The weatherman predicted clear skies for the day. Delhi might get cooler by few degrees. The IMD predicted light rain in Delhi-NCR due to the lingering effects of the western disturbance. Rains were predicted for Monday (February 19), Tuesday (February 20) and Wednesday (February 21). Rain might bring down the minimum temperature by three to four degrees.

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, rains in plains of Kashmir

Snowfall in higher reaches, including Gulmarg skiing resort, and rains in plains lashed Kashmir on Monday as precipitation is likely to continue in the valley over the next 48 hours, officials said.

Gulmarg skiing resort in Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host the fourth Khelo India Winter Games from Wednesday, has received around 1.5 feet of fresh snowfall over the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Snowfall was also reported from Kupwara, Handwara and Sonamarg areas of the valley. The rest of the valley, including Srinagar city, has been lashed by moderate to heavy rains since Sunday.

Also read: Protesting farmers reject Centre's five-year MSP proposal, to continue Delhi march on Wednesday