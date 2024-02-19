Protesting farmers reject Centre's five-year MSP proposal, to continue Delhi march

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border

The farmers on Monday (February 19) rejected the government's proposal to purchase five crops at minimum support price (MSP) over the period of next five years and said that "it is not in favour of farmers". They said that the farmers will resume their 'Dilli Chalo' march to the national capital from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border starting February 21.

"After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal...This is not in the favour of farmers. We reject it," farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said.

Centre-farmers fourth round of talks

Centre on Sunday (February 19) proposed to buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after an agreement with farmers at the fourth round of talks. Following the discussion, the 'Delhi Chalo' march was put on hold.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held the talks at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting, which began at 8.15 pm on Sunday and ended at around 1 am on Monday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Goyal said the panel has proposed the buying of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

The farmer leaders had said they will discuss the government's proposal in their forums over the next two days and thereafter, decide the future course of action.

The farmers announced that they reject the government's proposal and would now resume their protest once again towards the national capital.

What was the government's proposal?

Union Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled a significant proposition suggesting that government agencies engage in agreements with farmers to procure pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSPs for the next five years. This initiative aimed to provide stability and assurance to farmers while promoting agricultural growth in various sectors.

Under the proposed agreements, cooperative societies such as the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) will commit to purchasing 'tur dal,' 'urad dal,' 'masoor dal,' and maize crops from farmers at MSPs. These agreements will provide farmers with a guaranteed market for their produce and contribute to the revitalisation of Punjab's agricultural landscape.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is gearing up to procure cotton from farmers at MSPs for the next five years. This initiative aims to support cotton farmers and promote the cultivation of cotton in Punjab. Farmers cultivating cotton will have the opportunity to enter into agreements with the CCI, ensuring the procurement of their produce at MSPs.

