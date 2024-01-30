Follow us on Image Source : FILE IndiGo's Azerbaijan-bound flight takes off without ATC clearance; DGCA probes incident

An Azerbaijan's capital Baku-bound IndiGo flight took off from the national capital without clearance from the air traffic controller on Sunday (January 28). Now, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident and have derostered the pilots concerned.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said the regulator is probing the incident of the flight taking off without Air Traffic Controller (ATC) clearance. The pilots concerned have been derostered pending investigation, the official added.

"With reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on Jan 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation and appropriate action will be taken as necessary," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. Baku is the capital of Azerbaijan.

An official in the know said the ATC had advised the pilot of the plane to line up and wait, but the aircraft started rolling and took off without waiting for clearance. Further details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

