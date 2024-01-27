Mumbai: Indigo flight delayed after passenger says 'have bomb under my seat' | Here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai: Indigo flight delayed after passenger says 'have bomb unde my seat' | Here's what happened next

Mumbai news: The Mumbai airport came to a standstill after a bomb threat was issued by a passenger. As per reports, it was claimed that a bomb had been planted near the seat in a Lucknow-bound Indigo flight that was scheduled for take-off.

A passenger travelling in a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow said that there was a bomb under his seat. As soon as information about this incident was received, the entire security agency came to a standstill.

Sources said that a passenger sitting in IndiGo flight number 6E 5264 going from Mumbai to Lucknow had given this information to airline officials. While sitting in the flight, the passenger suddenly said that there was a bomb under his seat.

As soon as information about this incident was received, the flying time of that flight was changed and a thorough investigation was conducted. An officer said that no suspicious objects were found during the investigation process.

After this, the airport police detained the passenger and registered a case against him under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the IPC. Police said that the name of the accused is Mohammad Ayub, who is 27 years old, the police is investigating the matter that why he did this.

