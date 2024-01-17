Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
IndiGo fined Rs 1.2 crore, Mumbai airport Rs 60 lakh over passengers eating on tarmac

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Ministry issued show cause notices to IndiGo and Mumbai Airport after a video of passengers eating on the tarmac at Mumbai Airport went viral on social media.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 21:35 IST
Image Source : ANI Passengers seen eating on tarmac at Mumbai airport.

Mumbai: IndiGo airlines and Mumbai Airport have been fined by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and DGCA over an incident where passengers were seen having food on the tarmac area of the airport.

The IndiGo Airlines has been fined Rs 1.2 crore over passengers eating on apron while the Mumbai airport has been fined Rs 60 lakh.

Regulator BCAS imposed a Rs 60 lakh penalty on Mumbai airport operator MIAL while aviation watchdog DGCA slapped Rs 30 lakh fine on MIAL.

The DGCA has also slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India, SpiceJet for pilot rostering lapses for flight operations in low visibility conditions.

Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines and Mumbai Airport after photos of passengers eating on tarmac had gone viral. 

