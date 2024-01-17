IndiGo fined Rs 1.2 crore, Mumbai airport Rs 60 lakh over passengers eating on tarmac

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Passengers seen eating on tarmac at Mumbai airport.

Mumbai: IndiGo airlines and Mumbai Airport have been fined by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and DGCA over an incident where passengers were seen having food on the tarmac area of the airport.

The IndiGo Airlines has been fined Rs 1.2 crore over passengers eating on apron while the Mumbai airport has been fined Rs 60 lakh.

Regulator BCAS imposed a Rs 60 lakh penalty on Mumbai airport operator MIAL while aviation watchdog DGCA slapped Rs 30 lakh fine on MIAL.

The DGCA has also slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India, SpiceJet for pilot rostering lapses for flight operations in low visibility conditions.

Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines and Mumbai Airport after photos of passengers eating on tarmac had gone viral.

ALSO READ | IndiGo, Mumbai Airport get show cause notices after passengers seen eating on tarmac