Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian delegation in Kabul to hold discussions with Taliban, oversee humanitarian aid

Highlights India's development and humanitarian assistance have received widespread appreciation

During the visit, the Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban

The team will hold discussions on humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan

A delegation from India has reached Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. The Indian delegation will also hold discussions with the Taliban over the aid provided by New Delhi, the release stated.

"A team led by Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs, is currently on a visit to Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," the MEA's press release stated.

This is the first such visit by the Indian government to Kabul since the Taliban's takeover.

India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

India's development and humanitarian assistance have received widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of Afghan society.

In this connection, the Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

During the visit, the team will meet representatives of the International Organizations involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance. In addition, it is expected to visit various places where Indian programs and projects are being implemented.

It may be recalled that in response to the humanitarian needs, India decided to extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

"In this endeavor, we have already dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID Vaccine and winter clothing. These consignments were handed over to the India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul and UN specialized agencies including WHO and WFP," the MEA statement further said.

Furthermore, India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and foodgrains to Afghanistan.

"In continuation with our developmental partnership with Afghan brethren, we have gifted one million doses of India-made COVAXIN to Iran to administer to Afghan refugees in Iran. We have also assisted UNICEF by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tons of essential medicines," it added.

The MEA said that India has historical and civilizational ties with the Afghan people and these longstanding linkages will continue to guide India's approach.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | 9 killed in Afghanistan as three blasts tear through city of Mazar-i-Sharif

Latest India News