Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE 9 killed in Afghanistan as three blasts tear through city of Mazar-i-Sharif

At least 9 people were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, in three blasts that tore through passenger vehicles in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, reported news agency Reuters. Blasts also took place in the northern Balkh province, injuring 15 people, said Mohammad Wazeri, a spokesman for the Taliban in Balkh.

Another explosion hit a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the capital's commander said, adding at least two people were injured.

An emergency hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that they head received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients.

Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine, a provincial commander spokesman said as authorities confirmed another blast in the Afghan capital.

