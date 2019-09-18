Video: Indian Army conducts massive military drill at 12,000 ft in Ladakh

Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army conducts military drill in Ladakh

An exercise by integrated troops of all arms and services was witnessed by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command. The drill was conducted in Super High Altitude area in Eastern Ladakh Tuesday. Post the drill, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh was briefed about the conduct of the exercise by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps.

The exercise encompassed employment of mechanised forces with force multipliers integrating high technology platforms.

Complimenting the commanders and troops for an outstanding display of professional competence and warfighting capability in extreme terrain and altitude conditions, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said he was fully confident that Northern Command will continue its legacy of excelling in combat, should conflict be forced upon the nation.

He also remarked the capability and lethality of the Indian Army was progressively improving each passing day, with the induction of new weapon systems and high tech equipment.

Army Commander also called upon all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order operational readiness.

On Tuesday, Air2Air missile Astra was successfully flight tested off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from Su-30 MKI as a part of User trials. The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of first indigenous air2air missile.

The mission profile was executed in a textbook manner. Various Radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with a target.

