Watch: Indian Army releases video of Pakistan BAT infiltration bid in Hajipir sector

Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan infiltration attempt to India via PoK

The Indian Army has released a new video which shows an infiltration attempt by Pakistan. In the video, Indian Army can be seen foiling the BAT (Border Action Team) action by Pakistan, as on September 12 and 13, 2019. The video also shows Indian troops launching grenades at Pakistan's SSG (Special Service Group) commandos/terrorists using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers.

Commenting on the video, sources within the Army said the infiltration or attempted BAT action by Pakistan was seen and eliminated in Hajipir sector of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian troops had eliminated a Pakistani soldier earlier in September. Pakistan attempted to infiltrate in the same area on September 11, 12 and 13.

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan post the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has activated a number of terror launch pads close to the Indian posts along the LoC.

These launch pads in the areas facing Gurez, Machchal, Keran, Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Naushera, Sunderbani, RS Pura, Ramgarh, Kathua and deploy more than 250 terrorists.

Confirmed sources put the estimate number of terrorists to 150, however, estimates range between 200 to 240.

Communication center in Kalighati was activated in early August to coordinate and facilitate infiltration. The communication center is fully active.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has begun recruitment of more terrorists, sources said, adding the militants are being trained in Muzaffarbad-Manshera-Kotli clusters.

Pak has also moved a number of BAT teams of soldiers and terrorists close to number of posts opposite Uri, Keran, Poonch, Mendhar and Naushera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.