Indian Army bomb squad defuses IED in J&K's Kishtwar.

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused near Kudiya village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

The IED was detected on Kishtwar Keshwan road. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was also averted when security forces seized improvised explosive device-fitted four sticky bombs from a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, police officials said.

On information provided by the Border Security Force, a joint checking party of police, BSF and Army was deployed at Morh Kotan in the district, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

During checking, a suspicious person was apprehended and during his search, an IED attached with four sticky bombs and Rs 10,500 were seized from his possession, he said.

The man, identified as Mehmood Hussain of Kasbalari area of Poonch, was arrested, the officials said.

