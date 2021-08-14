Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Major terror bid foiled ahead of Independence Day in J&K, 4 JeM terrorists arrested; IED defused in Kishtwar

Averting a major tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir, police have busted a module of Jaish-e-Mohammed by arresting four terrorists who were planning the collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists in Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

According to Inspector General of Police, Jammu, one of the arrested JeM terrorists, identified as Ijahar khan, a resident of UP's Shamli, disclosed that Munazir, a Jaish commander in Pakistan had asked him to collect weapons from near Amritsar which would be dropped by a drone.

The IGP added that Ijahar Khan was asked by a Pakistan-based terrorist to do reconnaissance of Panipat Oil Refinery which he did and sent videos to Pakistan. He was tasked to do reconnaissance of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but was arrested before he could accomplish this task.

Meanwhile, the Army bomb squad in Kishtwar's Kudiya village defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The IED was detected on Kishtwar Keshwan road.

READ MORE: I-Day: Delhi turns into fortress; anti-drone systems, 350 cameras installed at Red Fort

READ MORE: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to be observed on Aug 14: PM Modi

Latest India News