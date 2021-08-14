Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to be observed on Aug 14: PM says 'partition pains can never be forgotten'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Partition’s pains can never be forgotten, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten. He also noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," he tweeted.

"Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947. The partition forced lakhs of people to leave their homes to move to the other state. This was the largest forced migration of people that has ever happened, which wasn't because of war. Lakhs were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large scale rioting broke out. While India was formed of all the religions including Hindu, Muslim, Christians and others, Pakistan was formed mostly of Muslims and emerged as a conservative Islamic state.

While Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14, India marks its Independence Day on August 15. India, which is the world's fastest-growing economy, will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

