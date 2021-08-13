J&K: IED with 4 sticky bombs recovered in Mendhar, Poonch ahead of Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IED with 4 sticky bombs recovered in Mendhar area of Poonch in J&K.

Ahead of the Independence Day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) having 'four sticky bombs' was recovered from possession of a man in Mendhar area of Jammu Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

"On tangible information of BSF a joint search was established at first Morh Kotan by police, 72 battalion BSF and army," police said in a statement.

"During checking a suspicious person identified as Mehmood Hussain son of Mohammad Munshi of Kasbalari was apprehended and during his personal search an IED having four sticky bombs and an amount of Rs 10,500 was recovered," police said, adding, an FIR under section 23 ULAPA has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

The police party was led by SHO Manzoor Kohli and operation was conducted under the supervision SDPO Mendhar Z A Jaffri and direction of SSP Poonch Dr. Vinod Kumar, officials said.

