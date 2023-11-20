IAF scrambled 2 Rafale jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE A Rafale combat aircraft

Soon after learning about the sighting of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) near the Imphal airport on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) promptly dispatched its Rafale fighter aircraft to search for them. The sighting of the UFO over the Imphal airport happened around 2:30 pm after which a few commercial flights were affected on November 19.

"Soon after information about the UFO near the Imphal airport was received, a Rafale fighter aircraft from a nearby airbase was scrambled to go and search for the UFO," ANI reported citing defence sources. "The aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carried out low-level flying over the suspected area to look for the UFO but it did not find anything there," they said. After the first aircraft returned, one more Rafale fighter was sent for the search but the UFO was not seen around the area.

UFO details are being found out

The defence sources further said that the agencies concerned are trying to find out the details of the UFO as there are videos of the UFO over the Imphal airport. Soon after the Imphal airport was cleared for flying, the Shillong-headquartered Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force stated that it had activated its Air Defence response mechanism without giving any specific details of the steps taken by it.

What Eastern Command said?

Eastern Command, in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), said, "IAF activated its Air Defence response mechanism based on visual inputs from Imphal airport. The small object was not seen thereafter." The Rafale fighters of the Indian Air Force are deployed at the Hashimara air base in West Bengal and keep flying from different air bases in the eastern sector along the China border.

It should be mentioned here Rafale fighters recently also took part in the mega Air Force exercise Poorvi Akash along the China border where all major assets of the force participated along with the troops of the Army.

