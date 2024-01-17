India TV Samvaad: 'Ram Temple's construction would have been impossible if...': Yogi Adityanath | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during India TV Samvaad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) event of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also hit out at the Congress party for not attending the January 22 ceremony.

The Chief Minister also said that the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would have been impossible if there was no Modi government at the Centre. He added that everyone will be present in the temple as devotees (bhakts) and servants (sevaks) of Lord Ram.

Key points

Everyone is waiting for 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

I will be in Ayodhya as Prabhu Ram's sevak.

The construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would have been impossible if there was no Modi government at the Centre.

Everyone will be present in the temple as devotees and servants of Ram.

We are fortunate that we have become partners in this 'Ram Kaaj'.

The time for the work which dozens of generations could not see has come after 500 years.

Several people were martyred for the cause of Ram Temple. Today, the Ram Temple is in front of everyone.

Vote-bank politics delayed Ram Temple construction.

First Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru ordered removal of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya.

Congress leaders visit temples only during the elections.

Not taking credit for Ram Temple, we are going as devotees.

Who has stopped SP and Congress leaders from going to Ayodhya?

Narendra Modi to return as Prime Minister in 2024 with bigger majority.

