Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. India TV Samvaad: 'Ram Temple's construction would have been impossible if...': Yogi Adityanath | Key points

India TV Samvaad: 'Ram Temple's construction would have been impossible if...': Yogi Adityanath | Key points

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ram Temple event in Ayodhya and took the stage amid 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Lucknow Updated on: January 17, 2024 13:37 IST
Yogi Adityanath
Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during India TV Samvaad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) event of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also hit out at the Congress party for not attending the January 22 ceremony. 

The Chief Minister also said that the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would have been impossible if there was no Modi government at the Centre. He added that everyone will be present in the temple as devotees (bhakts) and servants (sevaks) of Lord Ram. 

Key points

  • Everyone is waiting for 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.
  • I will be in Ayodhya as Prabhu Ram's sevak. 
  • The construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would have been impossible if there was no Modi government at the Centre.
  • Everyone will be present in the temple as devotees and servants of Ram. 
  • We are fortunate that we have become partners in this 'Ram Kaaj'. 
  • The time for the work which dozens of generations could not see has come after 500 years. 
  • Several people were martyred for the cause of Ram Temple. Today, the Ram Temple is in front of everyone.
  • Vote-bank politics delayed Ram Temple construction.
  • First Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru ordered removal of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya.
  • Congress leaders visit temples only during the elections.
  • Not taking credit for Ram Temple, we are going as devotees.
  • Who has stopped SP and Congress leaders from going to Ayodhya?
  • Narendra Modi to return as Prime Minister in 2024 with bigger majority.

ALSO READ | India TV Samvaad: Narendra Modi to return as PM in 2024 with bigger majority, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News