India TV Poll Result: Will BJP gain in UP and Bihar by declaring Mohan Yadav as new CM of Madhya Pradesh?

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav being greeted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state President VD Sharma and others.

The BJP on Monday picked Mohan Yadav, a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The announcement was surprising as Yadav was not seen as among contenders for the CM post. However, he is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is a three-time MLA and a prominent leader of OBCs, who account for more than 48 per cent of the state's population.

He was first elected as an MLA in 2013 from Ujjain South and retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023. The BJP legislator was serving as the higher education minister in the outgoing CM Chouhan's Cabinet. Yadav will take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, and the event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, among others, a party leader said.

India TV Poll Result

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, India TV conducted a poll, asking people whether the BJP will gain in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by declaring Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. As many as 12,735 people participated in the poll and most of the people were of the opinion that the move is going to benefit the saffron party, considering the OBC voters in these two states.

Out of 12,735 people, 77 per cent people believe that BJP is going to gain in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by declaring Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, 17 per cent thought otherwise, while 6 per cent were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll Result

