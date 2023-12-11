Mohan Yadav to replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ujjain Dakshin MLA and BJP leader Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh CM: BJP leader Dr Mohan Yadav will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Ujjain Dakshin. Yadav will replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister of state. According to officials, the decision to appoint him as the CM was taken by the BJP high command on Monday.

Yadav became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Mohan Yadav was cabinet minister in state govt

Earlier on July 2, 2020, Yadav took the oath as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He was serving as minister for higher education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet. On Monday, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting.

The BJP on Thursday announced the three central observers, which include Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary for the state. During the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress returned to power with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking the oath as the chief minister but a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the BJP camp.

