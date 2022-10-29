India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma conferred with ‘Media Icon 2022 from India Award’ by WCRC in London

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma has been conferred with the 'Media Icon of 2022 from India' Award by WCRC (World Consulting & Research Corporation) at a ceremony in London.

The event was organized by WCRCINT & WCRC Leaders at the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster and The Carisbrooke Hall at Victory Services Club, London.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV was conferred with the ‘World’s Best Leader 2022’ award, while India TV was identified as ‘World’s Best Brand 2022’ for being the most credible and meaningful source of information.

The event was held at the iconic British venue at Westminster in the heart of London.

More than 50 best global companies and individuals were honoured in the presence of industry experts, and corporate stalwarts.

Latest India News