India to chair, host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in 2024 for the first time | DETAILS

New Delhi: In significant development for a first time, India is scheduled to chair and host the UNESCO's World Heritage Committee session in New Delhi from July 21 to 31, 2024, according to Vishal V Sharma, the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO.

Sharing the letter in a post on X, Sharma said, "India to chair & host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 1st time in the convention’s history! The dates & venue of the 46th session have been announced: 21st to 31st July, 2024 in New Delhi (India)."

Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of UNESCO World Heritage Centre in a letter said, "As you will remember, at its 19th extraordinary session (UNESCO. 2023). the World Heritage Committee decided that its 46th session will take place In India (Decision 19 EXT.COM 3)."

"I have the pleasure to inform you that, following a proposal by the authorities of the State Party of India, and in consultation with the UNESCO Director-General. the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee will take place from 21 to 31 July 2024 in New Delhi, India," he added.

It will be the first time the country will lead and host the committee. This provides India with an opportunity to actively contribute to the preservation and recognition of cultural and natural heritage sites on a global scale.

The World Heritage Committee plays a crucial role in overseeing the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, which focuses on the identification, protection, and preservation of cultural and natural heritage sites of outstanding universal value. As the chair and host of the committee in 2024, India will have the responsibility to lead discussions, make decisions, and contribute to the global efforts in safeguarding these important sites for the benefit of present and future generations.

The World Heritage Committee meets once a year, and consists of representatives from 21 of the States Parties to the Convention elected by their General Assembly. At its first session, the Committee adopted its Rules of Procedure of the World Heritage Committee.

The Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, defines the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States Parties. It has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List. It examines reports on the state of conservation of inscribed properties and asks States Parties to take action when properties are not being properly managed. It also decides on the inscription or deletion of properties on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

