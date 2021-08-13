Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 40,120 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.46%

India reports 40,120 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.46%

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,85,227, the data showed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2021 9:54 IST
India, fresh COVID cases, fatalities, coronavirus pandemic, covid latest news updates, coronavirus c
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

India reports 40,120 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.46%.

India recorded  40,120  new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 585 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 42,295 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.46 per cent and total recoveries to 3,13,02,345.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to  3,85,227, the data showed. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,30,254. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 48,94,70,779 samples have been tested up to August 12 for COVID-19. Of these 19,70,495 samples were tested on Thursday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 52.95 crore, the Union health ministry said. 

Over 57 lakh (57,31,574) vaccine doses were administered till Thursday, according to the report. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India from June 21.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 21,445 fresh COVID cases on Thursday pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6   7413   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 18688 271  1956627 1575  13595 13 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2395 93  48327 273  251  
4 Assam 10427 392  562092 1310  5451 17 
5 Bihar 273 715450 47  9646  
6 Chandigarh 37 61161 10  811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1509 48  988483 146  13545  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10646   4  
9 Delhi 502 1411368 41  25068  
10 Goa 993 10  168117 76  3166
11 Gujarat 182 12  814858 28  10078
12 Haryana 672 759820 13  9654
13 Himachal Pradesh 2668 112  203134 239  3542
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1307 10  317359 164  4395
15 Jharkhand 211 15  342157 29  5130  
16 Karnataka 22754 123  2865067 1950  36911 30 
17 Kerala 177040 562  3436318 20723  18280 160 
18 Ladakh 87 20136 207  
19 Lakshadweep 40 10183 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 131 781353 10514  
21 Maharashtra 65808 2210  6175010 8390  134572 208 
22 Manipur 6835 22  98189 690  1683
23 Meghalaya 4539 43  64922 381  1200
24 Mizoram 11620 369  35677 943  174
25 Nagaland 1347 27015 82  593
26 Odisha 9729 137  974756 1177  6697 67 
27 Puducherry 914 48  119272 59  1803
28 Punjab 533 16  582891 55  16334
29 Rajasthan 194 944739 18  8954  
30 Sikkim 2398 145  25517 244  360
31 Tamil Nadu 20399 17  2528209 1892  34428 33 
32 Telangana 7996 141  639456 591  3836
33 Tripura 1953 110  78252 288  775
34 Uttarakhand 418 17  334739 41  7369  
35 Uttar Pradesh 490 15  1685581 26  22780
36 West Bengal 10127 36  1508051 773  18268 10 
Total# 385227 2760  31302345 42295  430254 585 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: UP conducts over 2 lakh Covid tests in last 24 hours, reports 20 cases; 9 districts coronavirus-free

Also Read: Delhi Health minister says, 80 per cent of fresh coronavirus cases due to Delta variant

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X