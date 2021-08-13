Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India reports 40,120 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.46%.

India recorded 40,120 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 585 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 42,295 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.46 per cent and total recoveries to 3,13,02,345.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,85,227, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,30,254. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 48,94,70,779 samples have been tested up to August 12 for COVID-19. Of these 19,70,495 samples were tested on Thursday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 52.95 crore, the Union health ministry said.

Over 57 lakh (57,31,574) vaccine doses were administered till Thursday, according to the report. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India from June 21.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 21,445 fresh COVID cases on Thursday pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 7413 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 18688 271 1956627 1575 13595 13 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2395 93 48327 273 251 4 Assam 10427 392 562092 1310 5451 17 5 Bihar 273 4 715450 47 9646 6 Chandigarh 37 2 61161 10 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1509 48 988483 146 13545 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 1 10646 4 9 Delhi 502 8 1411368 41 25068 10 Goa 993 10 168117 76 3166 2 11 Gujarat 182 12 814858 28 10078 1 12 Haryana 672 2 759820 13 9654 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2668 112 203134 239 3542 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1307 10 317359 164 4395 2 15 Jharkhand 211 15 342157 29 5130 16 Karnataka 22754 123 2865067 1950 36911 30 17 Kerala 177040 562 3436318 20723 18280 160 18 Ladakh 87 5 20136 4 207 19 Lakshadweep 40 2 10183 8 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 131 1 781353 9 10514 21 Maharashtra 65808 2210 6175010 8390 134572 208 22 Manipur 6835 22 98189 690 1683 9 23 Meghalaya 4539 43 64922 381 1200 5 24 Mizoram 11620 369 35677 943 174 1 25 Nagaland 1347 4 27015 82 593 2 26 Odisha 9729 137 974756 1177 6697 67 27 Puducherry 914 48 119272 59 1803 2 28 Punjab 533 16 582891 55 16334 9 29 Rajasthan 194 1 944739 18 8954 30 Sikkim 2398 145 25517 244 360 1 31 Tamil Nadu 20399 17 2528209 1892 34428 33 32 Telangana 7996 141 639456 591 3836 3 33 Tripura 1953 110 78252 288 775 2 34 Uttarakhand 418 17 334739 41 7369 35 Uttar Pradesh 490 15 1685581 26 22780 4 36 West Bengal 10127 36 1508051 773 18268 10 Total# 385227 2760 31302345 42295 430254 585 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

