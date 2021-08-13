India reports 40,120 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.46%.

India recorded 40,120 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 585 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 42,295 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.46 per cent and total recoveries to 3,13,02,345.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,85,227, the data showed.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,30,254. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 48,94,70,779 samples have been tested up to August 12 for COVID-19. Of these 19,70,495 samples were tested on Thursday.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 52.95 crore, the Union health ministry said.
Over 57 lakh (57,31,574) vaccine doses were administered till Thursday, according to the report. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India from June 21.
Meanwhile, Kerala reported 21,445 fresh COVID cases on Thursday pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|7413
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18688
|271
|1956627
|1575
|13595
|13
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2395
|93
|48327
|273
|251
|4
|Assam
|10427
|392
|562092
|1310
|5451
|17
|5
|Bihar
|273
|4
|715450
|47
|9646
|6
|Chandigarh
|37
|2
|61161
|10
|811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1509
|48
|988483
|146
|13545
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|1
|10646
|4
|9
|Delhi
|502
|8
|1411368
|41
|25068
|10
|Goa
|993
|10
|168117
|76
|3166
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|182
|12
|814858
|28
|10078
|1
|12
|Haryana
|672
|2
|759820
|13
|9654
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2668
|112
|203134
|239
|3542
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1307
|10
|317359
|164
|4395
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|211
|15
|342157
|29
|5130
|16
|Karnataka
|22754
|123
|2865067
|1950
|36911
|30
|17
|Kerala
|177040
|562
|3436318
|20723
|18280
|160
|18
|Ladakh
|87
|5
|20136
|4
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|40
|2
|10183
|8
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|131
|1
|781353
|9
|10514
|21
|Maharashtra
|65808
|2210
|6175010
|8390
|134572
|208
|22
|Manipur
|6835
|22
|98189
|690
|1683
|9
|23
|Meghalaya
|4539
|43
|64922
|381
|1200
|5
|24
|Mizoram
|11620
|369
|35677
|943
|174
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1347
|4
|27015
|82
|593
|2
|26
|Odisha
|9729
|137
|974756
|1177
|6697
|67
|27
|Puducherry
|914
|48
|119272
|59
|1803
|2
|28
|Punjab
|533
|16
|582891
|55
|16334
|9
|29
|Rajasthan
|194
|1
|944739
|18
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|2398
|145
|25517
|244
|360
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20399
|17
|2528209
|1892
|34428
|33
|32
|Telangana
|7996
|141
|639456
|591
|3836
|3
|33
|Tripura
|1953
|110
|78252
|288
|775
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|418
|17
|334739
|41
|7369
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|490
|15
|1685581
|26
|22780
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|10127
|36
|1508051
|773
|18268
|10
|Total#
|385227
|2760
|31302345
|42295
|430254
|585
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )