UP conducts over 2 lakh Covid tests in last 24 hours, reports 20 cases; 9 districts coronavirus-free

Uttar Pradesh Covid Update: As many as 2 lakh Covid tests were carried out in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours in which just 20 positive cases were reported. The active case load in India's most populous state now stands at 545.

Nine disricts - Amethi, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Pilibhit, and Pratapgarh - have now been declared coronavirus-free.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the handling of pandemic in the state. Speaking at an event in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, PM Modi said the UP government handled the situation efficiently.

"The state government stood up and battled the virus efficiently. The administration is worthy of praise," PM Modi had said.

The prime minister had also hailed the Yogi Adityanath-led government for leading the country in Covid vaccination. "UP has done the maximum vaccinations in the country. A vaccine for all is the aim of the government and it is being done," PM Modi said.

