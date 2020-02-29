'Afghan led, Afghan owned, Afghan controlled': India reacts to historic US-Afghan peace deal

India has responded to the signing of the historic peace deal between the United States and the Taliban in Doha. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Ravish Kumar, in a statement, said, "India's consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan; end violence; cut ties with international terrorism; and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled process."

He further added, "We note that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan, including the Government, the democratic polity and civil society, has welcomed the opportunity and hope for peace and stability generated by these agreements."

"As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the Government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected," he signed off with.

The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing U.S. troops to return home from America’s longest war.

