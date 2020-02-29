US-Taliban Peace Deal sealed in Doha: Main highlights of the historic accord

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad shakes hand with a Taliban offical after sealing the historic peace deal in Doha on Saturday

The US and Taliban on Saturday finalised the peace deal after months of negotiation, to officially end America’s longest war in Afghanistan, that began in 2001 in the wake of 9/11 terror attacks masterminded by former Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden.

The historic agreement was signed in presence of officials from India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Here are the main highlights of the US-Taliban Peace Deal: