India, Pakistan share lists of prisoners lodged in their jails; 705 Indians yet to be released

In a major development, India and Pakistan on Sunday shared a list of prisoners booked in the jails of both countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the list was exchanged under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access and added such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1. The list of the prisoners is shared via diplomatic channels.

As per the data provided by India, a total of 434 Pakistani citizens, of which 339 are civilians and 95 are fishermen are currently lodged in Indian jails.

Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians.

India called for the early release of Indian citizens

Meanwhile, sharing the details with the neighbouring nation, the Indian Government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody.

In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and two Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. Besides, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian.

Pakistan is yet to identify many of their citizens

India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country, read the statement released by the MEA. In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan.

"Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," it said.

