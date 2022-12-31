India's staunch reply to Pakistan, China: 'Won't allow terrorism, border issues to force to negotiating table'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacting with the Indian diaspora in Cyprus.

Jaishankar's reply on border issues: India has once again warned its neighbouring country Pakistan and China that it will never negotiate on the border as well as on terrorism issues. Speaking at an event in Cyprus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday in a veiled attack on Pakistan said that "New Delhi will not allow terrorism to be used as a tool to negotiate border issues.

"We will never normalize it. We will never allow terrorism to force us to the negotiating table. We want good neighbourly relations with everybody. But good neighbourly relations do not mean excusing or looking away or rationalizing terrorism. That we are very clear," EAM Jaishankar said while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Cyprus. Although he did not name any country while establishing India's staunch stand on terrorism, it was clear that the message was meant for Islamabad.

What EAM Jaishankar says on India-China border issues?

He also acknowledged that the issues in border regions soared tremendously ever since the COVID pandemic hit the entire globe. He said that the relations with China have also been affected due to conflict at border regions and added, "New Delhi will not compromise on border issues."

"We have challenges on our borders. The challenges on the borders intensified during the COVID period. The state of our relations with China is not normal because we will not agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) unilaterally," he said.

India-China relations

It is worth mentioning the relationship between India and China deteriorated ever since a deadly clash broke out between the troops of both sides. During the clash, India lost its 20 soldiers while battling at the Galwan Valley in 2020, but China is yet to accept its casualties.

Moreover, a recent clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang region also played a crucial role where the relations between the two nations have deteriorated tremendously.

Also Read: ​Jaishankar addresses business event in Cyprus, says India on verge of becoming global manufacturing hub

Latest World News