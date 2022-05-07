Sunday, May 08, 2022
     
  4. India needs to revive its 'Sanatan dharma' principles: Kerala Governor

The Kerala Governor said Swami Vivekananda had said the purpose of human life is the attainment of knowledge, and humility is the result of knowledge. Anyone who has humility cannot be looked down upon, he added.

Shahjahanpur Published on: May 08, 2022 3:15 IST
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday emphasised the need to restore 'Sanatan Dharma'.
  • He said Swami Vivekananda had said the purpose of human life is the attainment of knowledge.
  • Governor Khan made remarks while inaugurating a school in Kalan town of the district.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday emphasised the need to revive India's old culture and restore 'Sanatan dharma' principles by spreading proper education in the country. Governor Khan made remarks while inaugurating a school in Kalan town of the district.

"Everyone has to work towards reviving the old culture of the country, not because we have to go back but because we have to bring back the 'Sanatan' principles and this is not possible without education," Governor Khan said.

He said Swami Vivekananda had said the purpose of human life is the attainment of knowledge, and humility is the result of knowledge.

Anyone who has humility cannot be looked down upon, he added.

District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police S Anand and MLA Hari Prakash Verma were also present on the occasion of the inauguration of the private school by Khan. 

