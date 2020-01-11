Image Source : INDIA TV CAA fulfilled Gandhi's promise of citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs from Pak: Arif Mohammad Khan in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has strongly defended the Citizenship Amendment Act saying that this law fulfills the "promises" made by Mahatma Gandhi to grant citizenship to those minorities who face persecution in Pakistan.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in the show 'Aap Ki Adalat' to be telecast on India TV tonight at 10 pm, Khan said, Mahatma Gandhi had written on July 7, 1947 that "if Hindus and Sikhs do not want to live in Pakistan, they have every right to come and live in India. It should be the duty of the Indian government to give them jobs, citizenship and all facilities so that they can live a good life in India."

The Kerala governor said: "CAA only provides legal shape to the promises made by Mahatma Gandhi and other senior leaders like Pandit Nehru and Maulana Azad during Partition. CAA should not be mixed up with NRC or NPR."

Khan pointed out that at the time of Nehru-Liaquat pact in 1950, when both countries decided to give full protection to minorities, there were 17 per cent non-Muslims in West Pakistan and 30 per cent non-Muslims in East Pakistan. India, at that time, had four crore Muslims, which has now increased to more than 20 crore.

Khan said: "Have we in India not fulfilled our moral responsibility?...and what is happening in Pakistan? In 2019 alone, more than 1,000 Hindu girls were abducted in Pakistan. A judge of Islamabad High Court recently queried why only young girls were being forcibly converted to Islam."

Khan quoted the 107th report of Parliament Commitee on Home Affairs in 2003 which had recommendation of Indian citizenship to Pakistani and Bangladeshi "minority refugees". The committee had also recommended issue of National Identity cards to these minority refugees.

Khan said, Pranab Mukherjee was the chairman of the committee and it had members like Kapil Sibal, Hansraj Bharadwaj, Ambika Soni and Motilal Vora.

The Kerala Governor admitted that the case for CAA could have been placed before the people in a better manner. "I admitted there were shortcomings, because we could not convey the right message to the people properly."

Advocating the implementation of National Register of Citizens, the Kerala Governor said, "several economists have predicted that India would emerge as a big economic power in the next 10-15 years. Should we not have a register of our citizens? Tell me, which country in the world does not have a count of its citizens?"

Dispelling doubts among Muslim community over NRC, Arif Mohammad Khan pointed out that the 1985 Assam Accord (signed during Rajiv Gandhi's rule) had taken 1971 voters' list as the base year. "Do you think our fathers and grandfathers do not have their names in the voters' lists? Canards are being spread among Muslims. Nobody would be deprived of citizenship."

The Kerala Governor said, there was a difference between those taking refuge in India due to persecution and those who enter India illegally in the hope of better incomes.

On Home Minister Amit Shah describing infiltrators as "termites", Khan said, the Home Minister's remarks were being quoted out of context. "The Home Minister is quite capable of defending himself. He used the word for those who enter India illegally in search of better jobs."

On the December 28 incident at Indian History Congress in Kannur, where he was heckled by eminent historian Irfan Habib, the Kerala Governor said: " I sat for nearly 90 minutes during which most of the speakers used abusive words to attack the government on issues like CAA and Kashmir. One of them said, the soul of Indian Constitution has been murdered. When I rose and countered their views on CAA quoting Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi, this man (Irfan Habib) tried to stop me.."

When Rajat Sharma said, he was asking you to quote Nathuram Godse, Khan replied: "Will he decide whom I should quote?"

"I had spoken for seven minutes, when he tried to physically stop me, and my ADC prevented him. My ADC's shirt was torn and his ceremonial badge fell. The Vice-Chancellor and some security personnel then stopped him. You can watch the video. During student life, I was elected AMU students union president despite his (Habib's) opposition. I have no personal rivalry with him, but ideologically he is against me."

"Meanwhile, AMU activists who were in the audience started hurling abuses, and I told them, 'because of your behaviour, today I am forced to quote Maulana Azad, who had once said that Partition came like a flood and took away all the waste to Pakistan, but still some water has been left in potholes and they are stinking. ... Maulana Azad had said this in 1949, when some activists of Muslim League youth wing forcibly entered his train compartment and rubbed dirt collected from railway tracks on his face. Today those same Muslim Leaguers having separatist mindset are masquerading as Communists."

