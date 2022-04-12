Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MHA declares JeM cadre Ali Kashif Jan as designated terrorist, third such designation in 5 days

India has declared Ali Kashif Jan, a member of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) who was involved in the Pathankot Air Force station terror attack, as a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif is the third terrorist to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last five days.

According to the Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Jan is accused in various cases and is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, including for the Pathankot Air Force station terror attack of 2016.

"Ali Kashif Jan continues to operate from the JeM launching detachments located in Pakistan and is involved in the recruitment of cadres for their training and coordinate attack plans at targets in India," the MHA notification said.

Born on January 30, 1982, Jan is a resident of Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. He is the operational commander and part of the core planning committee of the Jaish-e Mohammed, which is listed as a terrorist organization, the MHA said. Jan was the handler of the Pathankot Air Force station terror attack in January 2016 in which seven security personnel and one civilian were killed.

