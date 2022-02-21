Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Hybrid terrorist of terror outfit JeM arrested in Handwara

A hybrid terrorist belonging to the proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been arrested from J&K's Handwara, officials said on Monday. Based on specific input regarding the movement of a terrorist in the Rajwar area of Handwara, the police along with the CRPF established a special joint checkpoint near Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara Rajwar Handwara. During checking of pedestrians and vehicles, one suspect on noticing the joint forces tried to conceal his presence and flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party.

He was identified as Ubaid Bashir Wani son of Bashir Ahmed Wani resident of Maidan Pora Lolab Kupwara. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including 01 Pistol with Magazine and 5 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM and working on the direction of his Pakistan handlers across the border. He also confessed that he was in the area to carry out an attack.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law in Police Station Handwara and further investigation is in progress.

