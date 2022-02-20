Sunday, February 20, 2022
     
India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2022 10:55 IST
Image Source : PTI

Jammu & Kashmir: Suspected LeT terrorist arrested in Doda

A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. 

Adil Iqbal Butt, a resident of Sazan-Bajarni village, was apprehended by a joint search party of police, Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during checking of vehicles at Thathri on Saturday, the officials said.

They said a pistol, two magazines and nine rounds were recovered from the possession of the suspected terrorist.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was being handled by Mohd Amin alias “Muzamil” alias “Haroon” alias “Umar”, a terrorist from Doda who is presently operating from Pakistan, the officials said.

They said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Thathri and further investigation is on.

