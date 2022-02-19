J&K: 2 terrorist associates arrested in Pulwama & Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Militant tasked to carry out target killing held in JK

Highlights A militant from Eidgah area of Srinagar with a pistol was arrested

It was a joint operation by Police and the CRPF

Cops are interrogating the arrested militant

Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and LeT/TRF in South Kashmir's Pulwama district and Srinagar district along with arms and ammunition on Saturday.

In Pulwama, on specific information, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Police, 53RR and 183Bn CRPF in Rahmoo area of Pulwama. During search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit JeM was arrested by the joint search party. He has been identified as Irfan Yousuf Dar son of Mohd Yousuf Dar resident of Rohmoo Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK rifle, 01 Magazine and 30 rounds of ammunition was recovered from his possession.

In a similar action, on specific information, a joint party of Police and CRPF arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF identified as Junaid Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat resident of Nillow Kulgam at Eidgah area of Srinagar along with a pistol. The police claimed the militant had come to carry out a target killing.

Also Read | J&K: 10 overground workers of JeM arrested during raids in south, central Kashmir

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in Sopore

Latest India News