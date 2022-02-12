Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu & Kashmir: Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three active Al-Badr terrorists in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore District, informed police sources.

The three terrorists were arrested by a joint party of local police and other security forces in Dangiwachi village. The police has also recovered arms and ammunition from their procession.

"An FIR under relevant sections of law has been lodged in this case," the police said.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel.

