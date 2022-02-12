Saturday, February 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in Sopore

Jammu & Kashmir: Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in Sopore

The three terrorists were arrested by a joint party of local police and other security forces in Dangiwachi village.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2022 11:35 IST
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in Sopore
Image Source : PTI

Jammu & Kashmir: Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three active Al-Badr terrorists in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore District, informed police sources.

The three terrorists were arrested by a joint party of local police and other security forces in Dangiwachi village. The police has also recovered arms and ammunition from their procession.

"An FIR under relevant sections of law has been lodged in this case," the police said.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel.

ALSO READ | ​J&K: Two terror modules of JeM busted in Anantnag; 11 including 3 terrorists arrested 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News