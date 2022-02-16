J&K: 10 overground workers of JeM arrested during raids in south, central Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 10 overground workers of terror outfit held in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's state investigation agency (SIA) on Wednesday arrested 10 overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit during raids in the south and central Kashmir areas.

SIA sources said these raids were carried out during the night at different locations.

"These raids were focused on the network of JeM. Ten persons, who were part of the OGW modules and taking instructions from JeM commanders, have been arrested.

"The module whose members were organised into sub-modules, in the form of verticals, so that in the event of detection of one member the bigger network does not get compromised, have been painstakingly discovered through discreet surveillance in which corroborative intelligence capable of being converted into admissible evidence in court was used to ascertain and confirm the OGW membership of these individuals", sources said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on November 1 announced the creation of a new investigating agency, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), to probe terrorism-related cases. The announcement came days after Union home minister Amit Shah visited the Union Territory (UT).

The SIA will be the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies and will take measures as may be necessary (for) speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases, read the order regarding the constitution of the new agency issued by UT’s home department.

