J&K: Police busts Al badr terror module, arrests four terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV J&K Police busts Al badr terror module

Highlights Police busts Al badr terror module

Seven people, including four terrorists arrested

Cops also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Al Badr. The Police arrested seven people, including four terrorists.

Police said in an official statement that the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was planning to carry out attacks on security forces in Sopore at several places.

During the search operation, the police also recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from their possession.

A day earlier, four cops were injured and one was martyred after militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Nishat Park in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

Also Read | J&K: Terrorists hurl bomb at security forces in Bandipora, cop martyred

Also Read | J&K: Two terror modules of JeM busted in Anantnag; 11 including 3 terrorists arrested

Latest India News