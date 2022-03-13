Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J-K: 4 JeM militant associates arrested in Pulwama district

J-K: 4 JeM militant associates arrested in Pulwama district

This comes a day after two JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir district's Chewa Kallan area, while another was apprehended alive. The militants were holed up inside a local madrasa.

PTI Written by: PTI
Srinagar Published on: March 13, 2022 22:01 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Jaish-e-Mohammad, terrorist, terrorist arrested, Pulwama district, 4 terrorists a
Image Source : PTI

Four terrorist associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Four terrorist associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

This comes a day after two JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir district's Chewa Kallan area, while another was apprehended alive. The militants were holed up inside a local madrasa.

"During the investigation of a case, it was established that four youths were actively associated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and providing logistics support, transportation and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities," a police spokesperson said.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chewa Kallan; Naseer Ahmad Malik, a madrasa administrator and resident of Wasoora; Rayees Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Khanpora Newa; and Yawar Rashid Ganai, a resident of Gudoora Pulwama, he said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, he said.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests killer of CRPF trooper in Shopian district

ALSO READ | MHA likely to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following attacks

Latest India News

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News