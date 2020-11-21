India registers 46,232 new COVID-19 cases, 564 deaths in last 24 hrs; 0.7% higher than yesterday

Image Source : PTI India registers 46,232 new COVID-19 cases, 564 deaths in last 24 hours; 0.7% higher than yesterday

With 46,232 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 90,50,598 on Saturday. The country also registered a total number of 564 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 1,32,726. According to the Health Ministry’s update as of 8 a.m. on November 21, total number of active cases stood at 4,39,747 and total discharged cases at 84,78,124 with 49,715 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,17,238. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, the death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 8,159 as 118 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 8,775 recoveries were reported on Friday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,68,143.

Measures taken by state governments:

Rising Covid cases have prompted some state governments to impose partial restrictions once again. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities a night curfew has been imposed where no movement is allowed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A similar curfew has been put in place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha and Ratlam.

Meanwhile, the city of Mumbai has decided to keep schools shut till Dec. 31, 2020 as it anticipates another wave of cases. Schools have been allowed to open for classes 9-12 on a voluntary basis from Nov. 23 in the rest of Maharashtra.

