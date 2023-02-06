Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (PM MODI'S HANDLE) PM Modi inaugurates India Energy Week 2023 - first major G20 event under India's presidency

India Energy Week 2023: G20 holds a major responsibility for India this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India Energy Week 2023 which is said to be the first major G20 event under India's presidency. During the inauguration, PM Modi stressed India's phenomenal projected growth in energy demand. He highlighted the projected growth in the energy sector and said that India is the most opportune place for investment today.

Fastest growth in Energy projected

Modi in his inaugural address at India Energy Week 2023 called upon stakeholders to explore every possibility related to India's energy sector and get involved with it. "Today India is the most suitable place in the world for your investment," he said. The country is projected to witness the fastest growth in energy demand in the world in the next decade, the Prime Minister noted.

India- the most opportune place for investment

He underlined that new opportunities for investment and collaboration are being created by the expanding energy sector of India. "I ask you to explore all opportunities connected with India's energy sector. India is the most opportune place for investment today," he said at the event, being attended by several ministers, corporate leaders and experts from different nations.

India Energy Week 2023

India Energy Week 2023 is the first major event of G20 under India's presidency, Modi noted. He further stated that crores of people have come out of poverty and entered the middle class due to government initiatives. India has become the second-largest producer of mobile phones and the fourth-largest crude refiner in the world, the Prime Minister said.

Solar cooktops launched today will give a new dimension to cooking in India, he added. The Prime Minister earlier launched the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil under which uniforms will be made of recycled PET bottles. He also dedicated the twin-cooktop model of the IndianOil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System and flagged off its commercial roll-out.

Modi also launched E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 11 states/UTs along the lines of the ethanol blending roadmap. He also flagged off the Green Mobility Rally where vehicles running on green energy sources will participate and help create public awareness for green fuels.

