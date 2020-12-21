India records 24,337 single-day COVID cases, 333 fatalities; death toll at 1,45,810

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 on Monday, with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 4 lakh-mark.
There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|88
|7
|4732
|13
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4202
|153
|867445
|589
|7076
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|225
|16
|16350
|17
|55
|4
|Assam
|3520
|6
|210872
|64
|1017
|5
|5
|Bihar
|5140
|65
|239693
|584
|1352
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|437
|57
|18328
|84
|308
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|16558
|482
|247480
|1426
|3181
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|3352
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10148
|210
|596580
|1275
|10277
|26
|10
|Goa
|972
|6
|48371
|91
|721
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|11940
|187
|219125
|1190
|4234
|7
|12
|Haryana
|5888
|191
|248935
|763
|2821
|5
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5196
|770
|46257
|1083
|876
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3854
|222
|112568
|475
|1841
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|1708
|10
|110307
|182
|1010
|16
|Karnataka
|14516
|127
|882944
|1062
|12009
|5
|17
|Kerala
|61768
|1210
|641285
|4471
|2816
|30
|18
|Ladakh
|354
|69
|8801
|78
|124
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11318
|128
|216485
|1274
|3481
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|63867
|1649
|1783905
|2064
|48746
|98
|21
|Manipur
|1663
|87
|25646
|134
|337
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|499
|58
|12620
|89
|134
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|154
|4
|3963
|6
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|496
|42
|11273
|43
|73
|25
|Odisha
|2750
|30
|321647
|338
|1836
|4
|26
|Puducherry
|345
|6
|36777
|25
|626
|2
|27
|Punjab
|5618
|219
|152223
|544
|5201
|12
|28
|Rajasthan
|12422
|357
|283957
|1326
|2617
|9
|29
|Sikkim
|374
|27
|5075
|38
|124
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9593
|99
|785315
|1198
|11983
|15
|31
|Telengana
|6590
|298
|273625
|612
|1515
|2
|32
|Tripura
|234
|23
|32561
|29
|380
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6177
|103
|78727
|356
|1413
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|17245
|348
|549190
|1559
|8196
|19
|35
|West Bengal
|17771
|689
|509697
|2627
|9360
|40
|Total#
|303639
|1705
|9606111
|25709
|145810
|333
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.
The 333 new fatalities include 98 from Maharashtra, 40 from West Bengal, 26 from Delhi, 30 from Kerala and 19 from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,45,810 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,746 from Maharashtra followed by 12,009 from Karnataka, 11,983 from Tamil Nadu, 10,277 from Delhi, 9,360 from West Bengal, 8,196 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,076 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,201 from Punjab.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.