Monday, December 21, 2020
     
India records 24,337 single-day COVID cases, 333 fatalities; death toll at 1,45,810

The 333 new fatalities include 98 from Maharashtra, 40 from West Bengal, 26 from Delhi, 30 from Kerala and 19 from Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2020 10:17 IST
Mumbai: A health worker collects sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Bandra Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 on Monday, with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 4 lakh-mark.

There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 88 4732 13  61  
2 Andhra Pradesh 4202 153  867445 589  7076
3 Arunachal Pradesh 225 16  16350 17  55  
4 Assam 3520 210872 64  1017
5 Bihar 5140 65  239693 584  1352
6 Chandigarh 437 57  18328 84  308
7 Chhattisgarh 16558 482  247480 1426  3181
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9   3352   2  
9 Delhi 10148 210  596580 1275  10277 26 
10 Goa 972 48371 91  721
11 Gujarat 11940 187  219125 1190  4234
12 Haryana 5888 191  248935 763  2821
13 Himachal Pradesh 5196 770  46257 1083  876
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3854 222  112568 475  1841
15 Jharkhand 1708 10  110307 182  1010  
16 Karnataka 14516 127  882944 1062  12009
17 Kerala 61768 1210  641285 4471  2816 30 
18 Ladakh 354 69  8801 78  124  
19 Madhya Pradesh 11318 128  216485 1274  3481 13 
20 Maharashtra 63867 1649  1783905 2064  48746 98 
21 Manipur 1663 87  25646 134  337
22 Meghalaya 499 58  12620 89  134
23 Mizoram 154 3963 7  
24 Nagaland 496 42  11273 43  73  
25 Odisha 2750 30  321647 338  1836
26 Puducherry 345 36777 25  626
27 Punjab 5618 219  152223 544  5201 12 
28 Rajasthan 12422 357  283957 1326  2617
29 Sikkim 374 27  5075 38  124
30 Tamil Nadu 9593 99  785315 1198  11983 15 
31 Telengana 6590 298  273625 612  1515
32 Tripura 234 23  32561 29  380
33 Uttarakhand 6177 103  78727 356  1413
34 Uttar Pradesh 17245 348  549190 1559  8196 19 
35 West Bengal 17771 689  509697 2627  9360 40 
Total# 303639 1705  9606111 25709  145810 333

 India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.

 
A total of 1,45,810 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,746 from Maharashtra followed by 12,009 from Karnataka, 11,983 from Tamil Nadu, 10,277 from Delhi, 9,360 from West Bengal, 8,196 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,076 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,201 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

