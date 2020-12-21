India records 24,337 single-day COVID cases, 333 fatalities; death toll at 1,45,810

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A health worker collects sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Bandra Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 on Monday, with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 4 lakh-mark.

There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 88 7 4732 13 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 4202 153 867445 589 7076 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 225 16 16350 17 55 4 Assam 3520 6 210872 64 1017 5 5 Bihar 5140 65 239693 584 1352 5 6 Chandigarh 437 57 18328 84 308 2 7 Chhattisgarh 16558 482 247480 1426 3181 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3352 2 9 Delhi 10148 210 596580 1275 10277 26 10 Goa 972 6 48371 91 721 3 11 Gujarat 11940 187 219125 1190 4234 7 12 Haryana 5888 191 248935 763 2821 5 13 Himachal Pradesh 5196 770 46257 1083 876 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3854 222 112568 475 1841 4 15 Jharkhand 1708 10 110307 182 1010 16 Karnataka 14516 127 882944 1062 12009 5 17 Kerala 61768 1210 641285 4471 2816 30 18 Ladakh 354 69 8801 78 124 19 Madhya Pradesh 11318 128 216485 1274 3481 13 20 Maharashtra 63867 1649 1783905 2064 48746 98 21 Manipur 1663 87 25646 134 337 1 22 Meghalaya 499 58 12620 89 134 1 23 Mizoram 154 4 3963 6 7 24 Nagaland 496 42 11273 43 73 25 Odisha 2750 30 321647 338 1836 4 26 Puducherry 345 6 36777 25 626 2 27 Punjab 5618 219 152223 544 5201 12 28 Rajasthan 12422 357 283957 1326 2617 9 29 Sikkim 374 27 5075 38 124 1 30 Tamil Nadu 9593 99 785315 1198 11983 15 31 Telengana 6590 298 273625 612 1515 2 32 Tripura 234 23 32561 29 380 2 33 Uttarakhand 6177 103 78727 356 1413 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 17245 348 549190 1559 8196 19 35 West Bengal 17771 689 509697 2627 9360 40 Total# 303639 1705 9606111 25709 145810 333

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.



The 333 new fatalities include 98 from Maharashtra, 40 from West Bengal, 26 from Delhi, 30 from Kerala and 19 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,45,810 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,746 from Maharashtra followed by 12,009 from Karnataka, 11,983 from Tamil Nadu, 10,277 from Delhi, 9,360 from West Bengal, 8,196 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,076 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,201 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Latest India News