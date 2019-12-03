India conducts another night trial of Prithvi-II missile off Odisha coast

Representational Image

India on Tuesday conducted a night trial of its indigenously developed, nuclear-capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-II missile off Odisha coast. The Strategic Forces Command conducted the night trial of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II from launch complex-3 of Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, said defence sources.

The missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was test-fired at 7.48 p.m. on Tuesday, the sources added.

The last night time test of the Prithvi-II was on November 20 this year.

Prithvi-II, which is capable of carrying 500 to 1,000 kg of warheads, is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines.

It was inducted into the Indian defence forces in 2003.

